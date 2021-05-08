Man involved in Fowler Street officer-involved shooting will be held without bond for probation violation

A man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Fort Myers appeared in court on Saturday morning.

For the second day in a row, David Dotts remained unresponsive as a judge spoke to him.

Dotts, 37, is accused of attempting to get into a restricted part of the Fort Myers Police Department on Wednesday before fleeing from them during a traffic stop that landed his vehicle in a retention pond adjacent to Fowler Street.

His charges include two counts of aggravated assault, resisting an officer and a hit and run.

Dotts spent some time in the hospital after his vehicle went into the water.

On Friday, a judge rolled his first appearance to Saturday because Dotts was not answering questions.

The same happened Saturday morning.

“If you want to sit in jail you can remain unresponsive, but if you want me to set a bond so you can possibly bond out then I need you to talk to me, you understand,” a judge said.

Dotts stared ahead as he appeared over a televised monitor.

A court-appointed public defender said they were OK with the judge setting bond.

Bond was set at $50,000 for each aggravated assault charge, $20,000 for fleeing and eluding and $5,000 for a hit-and-run.

However, Dotts was on probation at the time of his most recent arrest and because of that, he will be held on a Widman Act warrant.

Dotts will return to the courtroom on Sunday to address the violation of his probation.

An officer with the Fort Myers Police Department testified that “Mr. Dotts is a danger to the community, and his behavior has been escalating.”

In the event that Dotts is released, the judge ordered that he wear a GPS monitor and stay away from the Fort Myers Police Department on Widman Way.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know