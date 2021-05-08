Man dies after suffering critical injuries in April crash

A Punta Gorda man has died after fighting for his life in the hospital for weeks. This crash happened on the morning of April 12.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a truck carrying a trailer was traveling west on CR-760 in DeSoto County, approaching SW Nipper Avenue. The trailer detached from the pickup truck.

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old Punta Gorda man driving a motorcycle was traveling east on CR-760. The trailer traveled into his lane and hit him.

The man was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition. On May 7, the 64-year-old man was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

