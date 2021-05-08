LCSO: Two arrested for construction thefts

Deputies arrested a man and a woman on Friday accused of construction thefts.

Yadira Mompie, 35, and 38-year-old Anyel Contino were arrested after an off-duty deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Acroft Avenue and Butte Street in Lehigh Acres.

The off-duty deputy recognized the vehicle as one that was possibly involved in a residential burglary, according to a post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

He called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and deputies located the vehicle in a neighborhood that had numerous homes under construction.

In the vehicle, they found Mompie, who the sheriff’s office said attempted to mislead deputies.

However, deputies were already canvassing the area and found Contino leaving a home on Apple Avenue.

Contino attempted to flee, but he was caught by a K9.

Mompie and Contino were taken to Lee County Jail.

They were both charged with two counts of burglary to a residence and grand theft. Contino received an additional charge of possession of burglary tools.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know