Humidity Returns Tomorrow

Happy Saturday, SW Florida!

The dry “good-feel” air will stick around for your Saturday, giving way to partly cloudy skies, and highs near 90 degrees. Heading into Mother’s Day, muggy air will surge back into Florida, bringing with it the potential for isolated showers & storms tomorrow afternoon.

Looking ahead to the workweek, the forecast looks Summer-like with a chance of storms each and every afternoon, and highs near 90 degrees.

Hurricane Season is still 24 days away in the Atlantic Basin. However, the tropics are starting to wake up in the Eastern Pacific, with Invest-90E being given a high chance of becoming a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Andres this weekend by the National Hurricane Center. This is right on cue in the East Pacific, where hurricane season starts on May 15th, which is two weeks earlier than the Atlantic Basin.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



