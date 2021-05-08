Close to 300 bird species have been observed on Sanibel-Captiva. How many have you seen?

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation has launched a list of 298 bird species that have been observed on the barrier islands.

The list was launched to mark the passing of World Migratory Bird Day, which is Saturday, May 8.

The list has been developed and vetted by local birders and ornithologists and builds on a list published in 2013 by the J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge.

The list includes full-time bird residents and those that also migrate to the barrier islands seasonally.

To download the list of birds, click here.

Writer: WINK News

