Bishop Verot holds parade to send off senior class

Parents, teachers and students from Bishop Verot Catholic High School gathered for a lovely end to an unusual school year.

On Saturday, they held a car parade so students could say goodbye to staff, teachers and their beloved school.

Everyone remembers the excitement of graduating high school and starting the next chapter in their lives. And, although we’re still in a pandemic, they’re all making the most of this difficult time.

The car horn, cheers and smiles were signs of a good day.

Juliet Ringhof is one of the graduating seniors. “It’s a good way to say goodbye to all the teachers and stay safe at the same time, it’s really fun,” Ringhof said.

It’s the kind of goodbye students will not soon forget.

Sarah Belof is another graduating senior. “I think it’s really fun and it’s really cute for everybody to show off their college and their spirit one more time before we all graduate,” Belof said.

These students will walk across the stage but the pandemic has begun a new tradition – car parades. This ups the excitement and signage signals the next chapter in these students’ lives.

And, of course, it gives these proud parents a reason to celebrate their children’s access. Peter Simmons’ son is head to the University of Michigan to play football.

“He’s going to be on the offensive line they got them slated at right tackle and center and we’ll see early odds have him at number 72,” Simmons said. “Go blue! Go blue!”

Seeing his son be cheered on the street, just as he will in the stadium this fall, sheds even more light on the next chapter in his son’s life.

“It’s an honor and a privilege and it doesn’t feel real yet but it’s events like this that brings it into focus, and we’re just delighted and honored,” said Simmons.

Teachers hope this car parade is a tradition that sticks around for years to come. Stacey Elmeer is one of those teachers.

“When we did do this last year, we thought that it was a really great experience and so we wanted to do this for these kids because their year was somewhat imperfect,” Elmeer said.

This imperfect school year has created a unique bonding experience for these teachers, students and parents.

Students will walk across the stage to get their diplomas next Saturday, May 15th.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

