5-year-old shot in Clewiston now stable, sheriff says

Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting in Clewiston that killed one child and sent a second child to a trauma center Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the 5-year-old child flown to a trauma center is now in stable condition.

The shooting was reported as accidental but the case remains under investigation.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in a vehicle parked at a Subway restaurant on Berner Road off of US-27.

Friends and family learned of the shooting through social media and gathered at Hendry Regional Medical Center.

“Family will be questioned and looked at. Everyone is a suspect until they can be ruled out,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know