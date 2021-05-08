5-year-old shot in Clewiston now stable, sheriff says
Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting in Clewiston that killed one child and sent a second child to a trauma center Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the 5-year-old child flown to a trauma center is now in stable condition.
The shooting was reported as accidental but the case remains under investigation.
The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in a vehicle parked at a Subway restaurant on Berner Road off of US-27.
Friends and family learned of the shooting through social media and gathered at Hendry Regional Medical Center.
“Family will be questioned and looked at. Everyone is a suspect until they can be ruled out,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden.