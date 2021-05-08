3 rushed to hospital following reports of shots fired at Aventura Mall

Aventura police said a fight between two groups of people led to three people being shot inside the Aventura Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Those 3 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals, police said.

Authorities said a total of five people had to be treated for injuries.

The shooting took place at around 4 p.m. near the Hugo Boss store at the mall located in the 19500 block of Biscayne Blvd.

“We heard bang, bang, bang, and they shut the doors. We are grateful to be alive and glad our kids were not here,” said one shopper.

Police said they are looking for their main shooter and that they have several individuals in custody.

They also said there was not an active shooter at the mall.

Aventura police tweeted that they were handling an incident at the mall and that all patrons and employees were being escorted off of the property.

Police said that access to the mall would not be allowed until further notice.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units could be seen at the mall as videos posted on social media showed shoppers rushing out of stores.

The following tweet is courtesy of a CBS4 viewer who was at the mall on Saturday afternoon:

shooting at aventura mall.. pic.twitter.com/Yhel1RVoXJ — Naty Denegri (@natydenegri) May 8, 2021

Shoppers reported being locked inside stores at the mall.

Authorities were urging people to avoid the area. Nearby, William Lehman Causeway was closed in the westbound direction.

Several police agencies are actively involved in searching for the shooter.

#AventuraPolice We have several suspects involved in custody and being question by Detectives. We have 3 victims who have sustained NON- life threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/SbpSqh6GZZ — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021

#AventuraPolice is handling an incident at the mall. All patrons and employees are being escorted off of the property. Access to the mall will not be allowed until further notice. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/lNG8Q8AK52 — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021

Author: CBSMiami.com Team

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know