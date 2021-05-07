North Fort Myers 2-acre brush fire contained

A small brush fire in the North Fort Myers community of Palmona Park was quickly contained Friday afternoon.

North Fort Myers Fire District responded to the fire near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Monterey Street that grew to two acres before it was contained.

The fire district says some people in the area that are experiencing homelessness were evacuated for their safety and nearby homes were under voluntary evacuations.

A man was fishing nearby and left his car running. The heat from the car sparked the fire, according to NFMFD.

One person is reported as injured but it’s unknown if that injury is in connection to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

