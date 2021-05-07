Local Mother’s Day deals: flowers, gifts, events

Mother’s Day is Sunday; have you planned ahead for Mom? If you need a last-minute gift, some flowers, or a charming destination, here are some of your options

The top national retailers online—1-800 Flowers, FTD and Teleflora—had no delivery dates available in Southwest Florida before Mother’s Day. But that doesn’t mean you can’t order from a local florist or stop by your neighborhood grocery store and pick up a bouquet.

According to the website of Veronica Shoemaker Florist in Fort Myers, it’s open for business and ready to take your Mother’s Day orders for delivery or curbside pickup. Touches of an Angel, a flower shop in Cape Coral, says it may need to make substitutions, but your gift recipient will always get the same or greater value from what you picked out.

When it comes to cards, in-store is probably your best bet; a quick Amazon search for “Mother’s Day cards” does not show any of them getting to you before the end of next week.

For those of you who have Amazon Prime, however, you’ll want to order your Prime-eligible gifts Friday to get them Sunday. Another great deal on Amazon recently popped up (and you can get it on time, if you pay more for delivery: AirPod Pros for $197 rather than $249.

And when it comes to places to take Mom, there is no shortage of appropriate locations in Southwest Florida. You can spend Mother’s Day at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, and there’s also an 11 a.m. Mother’s Day brunch at the Silver King Ocean Brasserie at 2200 Edwards Drive in Fort Myers.

For a full list of events, visit this calendar created by WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

