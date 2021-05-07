Kidde recalls smoke alarms due to failure to alert fire

About 226,000 Kidde smoke alarms have been recalled because they “can fail to alert consumers to a fire,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The faulty TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms were sold between May 2019 and September 2020, according to Kidde.

The recall includes seven models sold primarily through Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon and Menards.

The affected models include: 2040-DSR, 2050-DS10, 2060-ASR, 2070-VASCR, 2070-VDSCR, 270 VASR and 2070-VDSR

To determine if you may have purchased a faulty alarm, visit this page.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know