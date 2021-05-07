Florida elections supervisors all named in lawsuit against state voting law

A supervisor of elections in Southwest Florida is responding to a massive lawsuit over a new voting law that names every county in the state.

We are learning what that will change at your elections office and if the 2020 election played a role in the change.

Those who filed the lawsuit claim the new law does nothing but suppress voters and claim the law violates the first and fourteenth amendments.

Because they expected the governor to sign it, they were ready with lawsuits the moment he did.

Moments after the governor signed the election reform bill into law, lawyers started to file lawsuits. Among them was a lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Florida.

“The governor a few months back claimed and touted the successful election we had in Florida in 2020,” League President Patricia Brigham said. “And indeed, we did with historic voter turnout, so this bill is not necessary. It’s a solution in search of a problem.”

It’s a problem Jennifer Edwards, Collier County Supervisor of Elections, agreed did not exist.

“You can’t just leave these boxes out where’s there’s no supervision,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News. “They’re out all hours of the night.”

“Our voters were very pleased that they could come 24/7 and drop it off, drop off their ballot,” Edwards said. “But please know that we had cameras on that box, and the county’s security was watching the surveillance of those boxes 24/7.”

Edwards, along with every other supervisor of elections in Florida, are named in the lawsuit, but Edwards said there is plenty of time before the 2022 election to figure out the best way to implement the new measures.

Brigham doesn’t believe it will get to that point.

“We would never have filed this lawsuit if we did not believe that we had a very good reason for doing it,” Brigham said.

Edwards doesn’t know if the law will be overturned, but she and the rest of them will get together soon to talk about the new changes.

If there’s something in the law they believe they cannot make happen, the supervisors will go back to the Florida Legislature and ask lawmakers to change it.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know