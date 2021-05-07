Firefighters respond to brush fire near Collier Center Way in North Naples

Greater Naples Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a brush fire near homes in North Naples Friday.

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire that was 70% contained near Collier Center Way as of 10 p.m. The fire spread to at least 2 acres, and no homes were in danger.

A man we spoke to said he was swimming in a lake in area know as the dunes when he saw smoke and got everyone out of the water.

“It was out of our control,” Brandon Frailey said.

Both fire engines and a helicopter unit were responding to the scene.

Crews from North Collier, Bonita Springs and Florida Forest Service also responded to the fire.

Firefighters said the burn was toward the lake, and the forestry service worked to cut a trench around the flames and hoped to put them out Friday night.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

