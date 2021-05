Dr. Rossi: Unemployment at a new low

The monthly employment report showed fewer jobs added last month than expected; hourly low-wage jobs are simply not being filled in many areas. Here to talk about the struggle to fill these positions is political psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi.

Watch the full video above.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Producer: Jasmine Jackson Writer: Joey Pellegrino

