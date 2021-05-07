Detectives want tips in 2020 deadly shooting in East Naples

Collier County Sheriff’s Office hopes to receive more information about a man who was found shot and killed outside apartments in East Naples last year.

According to CCSO’s Facebook post, Oct. 3, 2020, deputies responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of River Reach Drive, where a victim, 36-year-old Steven Douglas of Naples, was found shot and killed. His body was in the driver’s seat of a white 2006 Buick Rendezvous that had hit a tree in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

During the original response, it had not been confirmed by investigators the victim was shot, only that they were conducting a murder investigation.

The family of Douglas gave consent to CCSO to release his name to the public to help further the investigation.

Detectives are still actively working the case and seeking information from anyone who might have witnessed or have knowledge that could help solve the crime.

Anyone with information about the death of Steven Douglas could be eligible for a cash reward. Call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Writer: WINK News

