Deputies investigating abandoned van filled with 300 gallons of fuel

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an abandoned van after finding 300 gallons of fuel inside of it.

The van was parked at the Placida Boat ramp at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway.

A deputy discovered the Transit van and another vehicle disabled on Placida Road just after midnight.

As the deputy pulled over to assist the van pulled off and was located in the boat ramp parking lot.

Inside the van, there were 20 15-gallon drums full of fuel totaling 300 gallons.

Englewood fire is on scene due to the hazardous contents.

Charlotte County deputies are investigating the scene.

They are asking community members in the area of Placida and the Barrier Islands to report any suspicious activity.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

