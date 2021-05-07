ALVA
Crime Stoppers identifies wanted suspect in Charleston Park shooting
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has identified the wanted suspect connected to a shooting at a park in Alva on April 24.
Paul Williams Jr., 28, of Lehigh Acres, is being looked for as a suspect in the wounding of two people by gunshots at Charleston Park during a public event.
If you have information about his location, you can contact Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 1-800-780-8477, via their website or the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.
