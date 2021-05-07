COVID-19 still causing challenges this Mother’s Day

Gifts and fancy dinners may not at the top of moms’ Mother’s Day lists this year. Instead, the chance to hug their children may be all that they want.

This is the first Mother’s Day that families will be able to spend together during the pandemic. With all the challenges this has brought for mothers and children, this year could mean more than ever before.

Moms of all ages saw the pandemic bring about new, unforeseen challenges.

This Mother’s Day, all Meghan Bennett wants is rest.

“Moms are tired. The pandemic has hit us very hard,” Bennett said.

“I don’t want flowers. I want affordable daycare. That’s how you can help moms,” she said laughing.

Bennett, like so many other moms, have balanced caring for kids and dealing with her husband’s loss of income. All of this while being 1,000 miles away from her own mom.

“My mom has an autoimmune disease so I’ve seen her once since 2019 and it was after she was fully vaccinated,” said Bennett.

The pandemic has also forced adult children to move back in with their moms.

Amanda Comstock lives in Cape Coral. “We couldn’t stay in the place that we were at because it was expensive,” Comstock said.

Comstock is a new mom to her baby, Ryder and also grateful to be with her own mom.

She was by her side through her pandemic pregnancy and they’ll also be together this Sunday.

“It’s nice to be able to spend the extra time with my mom and she can see her grandson every day,” Comstock said. “Other family may not be able to see him lately but I’ve got my mom.”

Comstock knows she’s lucky to have her family. The pandemic has separated so many others from their moms. And, she prays that in a year of uncertainty and separation, a mother’s sacrifice and love never waivers.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Grace Church in Cape Coral will host a single moms blessing day on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. 200 pre-registered moms will get free brunch, a free oil change, a visit to their food pantry and resources like diapers and car seat for their kids.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Drew Hill

