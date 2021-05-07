Cooler, drier start to Mother’s Day Weekend across SW Florida

Happy Friday! As a front slowly works its way through Southwest Florida, a stray shower will be possible before drier air mixes in.

Dew points will eventually plummet this afternoon and evening, but it’ll be even more noticeable by tomorrow.

And remember, it’s not just drier air, but cooler air too! This will dip lows into the upper 50s and lower 60s to start off the weekend.

Even though temperatures heat up Saturday afternoon, it’ll still be a pleasant afternoon before a few showers return Sunday.

The rain will not be widespread, but one or two afternoon downpours are possible. Grab the umbrella just in case for dinner plans with Mom.

Our “hot, humid, chance of storms” trend will be restored next week, so enjoy this weekend if you can!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know