Child on bicycle hit by vehicle in front of Punta Gorda Middle school; minor injuries

A child on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in front of Punta Gorda Middle School on Friday morning.

According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, the child of unknown age was hit at a low speed after riding into the road at the intersection of Catherine Street and Education Avenue.

The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Writer: WINK News

