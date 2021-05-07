Cape Coral pays for study in response to concerns for fishing on bridges

Fishing is popular in Southwest Florida, but some community members in Cape Coral say people are casting lines in areas that are putting lives in danger.

The City of Cape Coral will review whether people fishing from bridges is a big issue and if it should be stopped.

Cape Coral neighbors love living on the city’s 400-plus miles of canals, but what some people don’t love is seeing people fishing on one of Cape Coral’s 123 bridges.

The city says people have complained about the public use of bridges, so it paid for a study to see if fishing on the bridge is worth worrying about. The study shows Cape Coral Police Department took complaints about fishing on two bridges — one off El Dorado Parkway W and SW 6th Ave and another off Old Burnt Store Road and NW 14th Terrace.

Both bridges have no fishing signs posted for the public.

As for the other 121 bridges in Cape Coral, the city’s waterway advisory board says fishing on top of and underneath those bridges is OK, but the city will still respond to recent safety concerns.

The study found 40 bridges have traffic-related issues, 33 of which are correctable.

The waterway advisory board recommends replacing or installing safety railings, as bridge repairs or replacements are completed.

As far as litter complaints, the board recommends adding trash cans at fishing hotspots.

The city plans to present its plan to Cape Coral City Council at Cape Coral’s committee of the whole meeting Wednesday.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

