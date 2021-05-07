Bail set in case of two teens in case of stolen truck, head-on collision

The two men involved in a vehicle crash in a stolen car on Thursday appeared in front of a judge Friday morning.

Roderick Mitchell and Jacob Sobolweski, both 19, are accused of stealing a pickup in Lehigh Acres and later, crashing head-on into a second vehicle.

The crash occurred at 23rd Street SW and Beth Stacey Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.

The driver of the second vehicle remains in critical condition, according to details released during the first appearance court hearing.

A judge set bail for Mitchell and Sobolweski.

Between the two, they face 46 different charges.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has said the two are suspects in a string of vehicle break-ins.

Mitchell, the apparent driver, will remain in jail on a $178,000 bail. He faces a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, wreckless driving causing a serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle without a license, 13 counts of burglary of a conveyance, pety theft, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, two counts of burglary of a conveyance while armed and 3 counts grand theft of a firearm.

Sobolweski faces 11 counts of burglary of a conveyance, five counts of pety theft, one count of burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a structure, three counts of grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a conveyance while armed and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Sobolweski’s bail was set at $162,500 but he will remain in jail because he was out on bond at the time of the crash.

The two men will be in court next on June 7.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

