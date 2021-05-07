1 child dead, 1 child injured in accidental shooting in Clewiston

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly shooting with one child dead and another injured in Clewiston Friday.

According to HCSO, two children were accidentally shot, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old. One has been pronounced dead, and the other was taken in a trauma helicopter to be treated for injuries at the hospital.

Gender of the children and nature of the shooting are not confirmed at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will have updates.

Writer: WINK News

