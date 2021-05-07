CORONAVIRUS

Crime scene tape is up at Hendry Regional Medical Center in connection to an accidental shooting involving two children in Clewiston Friday, May 7, 2021. The shooting did not happen at the hospital. Credit: WINK News.
CLEWISTON

1 child dead, 1 child injured in accidental shooting in Clewiston

Published: May 7, 2021 5:11 PM EDT
Updated: May 7, 2021 5:26 PM EDT

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly shooting with one child dead and another injured in Clewiston Friday.

According to HCSO, two children were accidentally shot, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old. One has been pronounced dead, and the other was taken in a trauma helicopter to be treated for injuries at the hospital.

Gender of the children and nature of the shooting are not confirmed at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will have updates.

