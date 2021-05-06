Suspect in officer-involved shooting ID’d

A man shot by a police officer after he was accused of trying to get into police headquarters has been booked into jail.

Fort Myers Police Department arrested suspect David James Dotts, 37, Thursday.

According to FMPD, Dotts is the suspect who tried driving a car onto a secure area of FMPD headquarters property Wednesday.

Police officers attempted to investigate by speaking to Dotts, who was the only person in a silver sedan.

“The driver then attempted to drive away out of the parking lot of the Fort Myers Police Department, nearly striking one of the officers that was investigating,” said Officer Kristin Capuzzi, a public information officer with FMPD.

Police officers followed the vehicle and attempted a felony traffic stop on Fowler St. just south of Thompson Street.

We did not learn Wednesday what led to an officer pulling out his gun, but police say he was forced to shoot it at some point during the chase.

According to the FMPD press release, “During the following events, one of our officers was forced to use his duty-issued firearm. The suspect then drove into the retention point where officers entered the water to rescue the suspect who was then transported to Lee Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.”

Dotts faces charges for hit-and-run (leave scene of crash involve damage to prop), three counts of aggravated assault – weapon (with deadly weapon without intent to kill) and resist officer (flee elude law enforcement officer with lights siren active).

Dotts is in custody at Lee County Jail without set bond.

This is a developing story.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know