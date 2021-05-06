Securing your castle: How to improve your home’s security

Every 23 seconds a home gets broken into. And as you plan your summer vacation or prepare for a Memorial Day weekend getaway make sure your home is less of a target.

One way to protect it is through security cameras.

They can capture meteors, alligators, dancing delivery drivers and most importantly, crooks.

“It does make you feel safer, you get an alert every time there’s any type of movement in your front or your back of your house,” said Erika Rohde, who lives in Collier County. “You can zoom in, you can zoom out, you get an alert when the batteries are low. My front ones are on batteries. But they last a while. So but when it hits 50%, you know to recharge them for a couple hours.”

Rohde upgraded her system after hearing a presentation from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Bryan Sawyer, with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, helps homeowners devise a security plan.

“You got to look at the big picture first. What do you want to do,” Sawyer said. “It could be anything from electronics, to locks to how you cut your shrubs, whatever it may be.”

Sawyer said homeowners need to look at what’s vulnerable.

“So any place that somebody can enter your home illegally, that’s where you want to look at,” he said.

And that’s where your cameras need to be.

“They came out and assessed my driveway, what location would be best to hit, the front of my house, the back of my house and also my front door,” Rohde said.

Not only can cameras help solve crimes but they can also help prevent crime.

“If somebody is coming up, they see you have a well-lit house, well-maintained landscape in cameras out in the front, they may choose to go somewhere else,” Rohde said. “And that is what your ultimate goal is to keep people keep the bad away keep the good in.”

Rohde can now keep eyes on her cameras any time from her computer, phone or watch. Sh can even keep an eye on her home and even her children.

“When they’re fighting, I always tell them I saw it on the camera,” Rohde said while laughing.

In addition to Collier County, most sheriff’s offices and police departments in the area will send someone out to provide a home security assessment.

Costs for security cameras have also really come down.

But remember, they are susceptible to hacking.

Make sure to change passwords and update security as you would with your computer or smartphone.

Reporter: Rich Kolko



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know