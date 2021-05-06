1 injured in shooting at Horizons Apartments in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a shooting with injuries at Horizons Apartments in Fort Myers Thursday evening.

According to FMPD, one person was taken to the hospital to treat a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Police are actively responding to the scene of the complex on Summerlin Road just south of the fork with Boy Scout Drive.

There has not been a confirmed arrest or apprehension of suspects at this time.

Police are considering this an isolated incident.

Avoid the area if possible.

Writer: WINK News

