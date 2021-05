Multiple people injured after small plane crash near LaBelle

Multiple people are injured after a small plane crashed near LaBelle near State Road 80 and Collinswood Parkway.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s office, it happened after 3 p.m.. The plane landed on the property of the Church of the Good Shepherd. HCSO confirmed there are multiple injuries.

The church was not hit or damaged.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

