Man arrested at RSW, accused of burglarizing business

A 19-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested on Tuesday at Southwest Florida International Airport after allegedly stealing more than $10,000 in electronics from an AT&T store in Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives developed Keenan Primer as a suspect and learned he was planning to flee Fort Myers on a plane.

Detectives contacted the Lee County Port Authority and advised them of their investigation.

Primer was found by the Lee County Port Authority in a bathroom airport and attempted to provide them with a fake name, according to an arrest report.

Primer was placed in an unmarked police vehicle until LCSO detectives arrived. While Primer was inside the caged patrol car, he moved his handcuffs from the rear of his body to the front and took off his clothing, placing one of his socks over his penis, the arrest report states.

When LCSO detectives arrived, they placed Primer into their patrol vehicle where he began to move around quickly in the rear.

A detective opened the door to check on Primer when Primer spit on him, the arrest report states.

Primer faces charges of battery on an officer and fraud impersonation in addition to burglary to a structure, grand theft and crimes against a person.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know