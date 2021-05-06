Man accused of tampering with evidence in death of Evereonna Sankey has lengthy arrest record

Who killed Evereonna Sankey?

The 20-year-old Lee County woman was killed on Saturday during the Brown Sugar Festival in Hendry County. Three others were injured during the shooting.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to finding the gunman after arresting 29-year-old Larance De’Angelo Humphrey, of Tallahassee, on Wednesday.

Humphrey is no stranger to crime. Arrest records show he’s been arrested at least 16 times previously ranging from armed robbery to aggravated assault with a weapon.

Humphrey is facing a charge of accessory to murder after the fact and tampering with evidence in Evereonna’s death.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said Humphrey tried to tamper with evidence in the shooting.

“What he was doing was trying to obtain the original video surveillance in an effort to keep law enforcement from getting it,” Whidden said.

Whidden would not say where the video surveillance came from.

But, he gave credit to the community for the Humphrey arrest.

“This was definitely a tip by somebody that we were able to get and investigate and it actually led to the arrest,” Whidden said. “We are really confident that we are going to make an arrest on the shooter.”

Detectives have multiple suspects that they believe are all from out of town, Whidden said.

In an effort to keep tips coming in, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has increased the reward limit to $8,000.

“This is one of those instances where maybe money may make a difference,” said Trish Routte, coordinator for the Southwest Florida Crimestoppers. “If money is the reason, great but think about the family.”

The Sankey family is preparing to bury Evereonna and her father Everett, who died suddenly three days after her death.

“I want whoever might be reluctant to come forward to know now it is two people in my family gone, not just one, because of that one incident so if they know anything please come forward,” said Teresa Sankey, Evereonna’s mother.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers 1-800-780-8477.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Melissa Montoya

