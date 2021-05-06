Lee County school district is hiring bus drivers

According to the The School District of Lee County’s website, the District has immediate openings for school bus drivers.

“If you believe in our mission to ensure that each student achieves his or her highest personal potential, then, we want to hear from you,” the District shared on its website.

Necessary Job Qualifications:

GED or Diploma (waived until 2/26/2022)

Social security card

Five years of driving experience

Satisfactory driving record

The District says it offers training for prospective bus drivers.

Anyone interested can visit the Lee County school district website for the step-by-step application process.

Writer: WINK News

