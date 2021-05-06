Health Alert lifted for Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County on Thursday lifted a Health Alert at the Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks based on water sampling results from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. DEP conducted sampling in the area and did not detect microcystin toxins.

When toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals using the boat ramp avoid contact with the water. DEP will continue to monitor the Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks and post updates on their website.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important.

