Collier County man missing, endangered

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old man who is missing and endangered.

Deputies say Kenneth Edward Carlson was last seen shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of Immokalee Road and Airport-Pulling Road. Loved ones are concerned for his safety and welfare.

Carlson is described as 6’2 and 185 lbs with a muscular build, short blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and jeans.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

