CCSO: Fort Myers man arrested after crashing into home during chase

A Fort Myers man was arrested Monday in Englewood after he tried to run over a deputy and led authorities on a chase that spanned two counties, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy attempted to pull over a 2021 Chevrolet Impala on South McCall Road that drove on until the driver, Julian Fernandez, eventually pulled into a driveway on Shadow Lane. The deputy pulled up behind the Impala in an attempt to block it in.

Fernandez started to exit the vehicle, at which time the deputy exited his car with his firearm while telling Fernandez to turn off the Impala and make his hands visible. Fernandez accelerated toward the deputy, coming within 5 feet of him. The deputy had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over.

Fernandez drove through a ditch and back onto Shadow Ln., at which time additional deputies responded and attempted to stop the car. Fernandez continued on to Drury Lane and came to a dead end, where several deputies approached the car with their firearms drawn and giving verbal commands to Fernandez. He once again took off, nearly hitting a CCSO patrol car.

Fernandez kept driving, even with a possible flat tire, and was traveling at over 85 mph as he headed toward the Sarasota County line. SCSO deputies joined in the pursuit, and the flat tire eventually led to the Impala crashing into a home, damaging a wall, the garage and a small tree in the front yard.

Fernandez, 24, was finally taken into custody, and deputies said there was evidence he was under the influence of alcohol.

A female passenger was detained and released after questioning. She does not face any charges.

CCSO said Fernandez is a habitual traffic offender with a suspended license and an extensive criminal history including burglary, possession, theft, fraud, resisting an officer without violence, and more. More than 20 grams of marijuana was found inside the Impala, CCSO said.

Fernandez was transferred from the Sarasota County Jail to the Charlotte County Jail and is being held without bond. He faces charges of fleeing, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, reckless driving, driving without a license, DUI damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know