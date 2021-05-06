3 more garbage drop-off sites in Cape Coral, as Waste Pro fines mount

The effort to dispose of all different kinds of waste from homes in Cape Coral continues, as fines for Waste Pro are closing in on almost $500,000 in the city.

Cape Coral and Waste Pro added three new garbage drop-off locations Thursday in effort to get the city trash situation under control.

Jeff Minks isn’t happy about hauling his garbage from his house to new drop-off sites, but he’s doing it anyway

“We’re going to be moving out, and things need to be cleaned out of the house,” Minks said.

Minks is one of many who took garbage to the new Pelican Baseball Complex drop-off site. It’s one of three new drop-off sites the city and Waste Pro opened Thursday for bulk garbage and yard debris.

These sites will be open six days a week from sunrise to sunset.

“We’re just opening up more areas to be disbursed throughout the community, cut down on travel time,” said Mike Ilczyszyn, the assistant public works director.

These drop-off locations are the latest attempt by Cape Coral to help neighbors and Waste Pro dispose of trash.

Public works crews are also working to collect yard debris in sections of the city where Waste Pro’s behind, and the city is not doing it for free.

Cape Coral says Waste Pro owes the city more than $83,000 for labor and equipment.

That’s on top of ever-increasing fines: Wednesday, the city reported 1,829 missed pickups during the month of April. Multiply that by $250, and Waste Pro likely owes more than $457,000 in fines with more possible fines being tacked on.

Fred Glassenapp told us he knows it’ll be a while before Waste Pro catches up.

“It don’t bother me to put the stuff in,” Glassenapp said. “That, I don’t mind.”

Glassenapp hopes Waste Pro takes over for him sooner than later.

The city plans to offer drop-off sites and removal of yard waste at homes until Waste Pro catches up.

MORE: Temporary Drop-Off Locations for Bulk Items, Trash, and Yard Waste

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know