3 injured in rollover crash involving stolen truck in Lehigh Acres

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash involving a stolen truck that left three people injured in Lehigh Acres.

According to LCSO, the green pickup truck that ended up on its side after a head-on collision at 23rd St. SW and Beth Stacey Boulevard was stolen shortly before by the driver and passenger, who were also involved with a number of previous car break-ins Thursday morning. The suspects were leaving the scene of one crime when they collided with another car, badly damaging both vehicles and sending all three people to the hospital.

LCSO says the driver of the other car is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated later.

