USF researchers want to know how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect hurricane evacuations

Researchers at the University of South Florida are trying to get a better understanding of people’s potential evacuation decisions, while also looking at how COVID-19 might play a role in their plans.

To find out, they are launching an online survey.

It’s for people who live in coastal areas that could be hit by hurricanes.

Among the questions asked is about your vaccination status and whether that would impact your decision to evacuate to a shelter or if you would stay at home.

Researchers say the information that we can provide emergency managers can help them target their messaging.

Researchers plan to start relaying preliminary data to agencies within the next few weeks before the start of hurricane season on June 1st.

To participate in the survey, click here.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know