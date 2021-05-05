Some Lee County parents remain fired up over masks in schools

Parents are fired up over mandated masks in schools.

Lee County parents are upset the governor’s lifted COVID-19 emergency orders won’t trickle down to their students’ schools.

Some say they’re sending their child inside without a mask, despite policy.

Mask requirements in Lee County’s public schools will stay — at least through the end of the school year. And currently, only school-age children 16 and up are eligible for vaccines.

On Facebook, Lee County mom Jacqui Wildermuth broke the news to friends and family.

“My kid’s getting in trouble a lot for having the wiggles and for his mask falling off,” Wildermuth said. “If teachers are concerned, then, social distance from our students and get their vaccinations.”

In an email, we heard from Brenda Clark too. Her daughter has bad asthma, and a doctor told them she could not wear a mask. Clark has home-schooled her daughter all school year.

“It’s disheartening. The kids wanna be back to normal. The parents wanna be back to normal,” Clark said. “The right thing to do is to follow the leader of the department of education who has said that, you know, those schools are not to be mandating the mask for next year.”

That’s exactly what The School District of Lee County intends to do come August.

A spokesperson told us Superintendent Greg Adkins recommended the board follow the Florida Department of Education’s lead and toss the mask mandate next school year.

Outside Pelican Elementary School in Cape Coral, not every mom and dad wants to see the policy change.

“We have lost a family member to COVID, and on the death certificate, it says complications due to COVID,” Cassandra Litman said.

“I had a child go through chemo for three years,” Heather Blanchard said. “Putting on a mask gives me terrible anxiety, but I do it because I had a child go through chemo and fight an immune deficiency.”

We don’t know yet when Lee County School Board will make a decision about masks in schools for the 2021-22 school year. The board hopes to get that done by June 30.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

