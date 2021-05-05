Immokalee Seminole Casino Hotel to host hiring event Wednesday; other companies seeking workers

From Waste Pro to Waffle House, all sorts of companies are hiring. Now that businesses are getting back on track, they’re so desperate for help that many positions don’t even require experience. Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, for instance, will host a hiring event Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. in the Seminole Center.

“Over time, the business has developed, continued to develop; more people work, more customers coming back, and so it’s just building with that, needing more staff over over time,” said Gary Bitner with Seminole Tribe of Florida Casinos. “There are a lot of jobs, and maybe not enough talent to fill those positions. And it just comes down to numbers, and then trying to do the best you can to lure those people, to encourage those people to come in.”

Coconut Point Hyatt has openings for their spa, engineering, security and kitchen.

Seminole Casino in Immokalee has similar jobs in housekeeping and the kitchen, but also gaming staff in the casino.

The City of Sanibel has part-time positions in the recreation department as summer starts, but even higher-paying jobs for experienced workers like building inspectors, engineers and executive assistants. A lot of these companies are willing to hire people with little experience and train them for the job, with prospects of moving up within the company down the line.

The Goodwill Career Center says it is seeing more and more companies offering incentives to attract people.

“Yeah, we’re seeing that a lot more with companies, that they are incentivizing the positions, the hourly-type positions, to get people on board with them,” said Debra Donatto with the Goodwill Career Center. “And then, you know, trying to invest in those employees, and trying to hold on to them, because they’re harder to get now than they used to be.”

The full list of Immokalee casino positions includes:

Food and beverage

Cash operations

Culinary

Hotel operations

Housekeeping

Maintenance

Security

Slots

Table games

According to a press release, “perks will include a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, wardrobe department providing uniforms and career growth opportunities.”

Candidates must apply online before the hiring event, and are asked to bring their resumes, employment authorization documents and appropriate attire to the event. Face coverings are required.

The Seminole Casino Hotel is located at 506 South 1st Street, Immokalee.

