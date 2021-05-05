Port Charlotte man sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes involving drugs

Thomas Frankenberger, 29, of Port Charlotte, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for crimes in Charlotte County involving drugs.

The defendant was adjudicated guilty and sentenced as a Habitual Felony Offender for one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Actual Possession and Trafficking of Methamphetamine 14 Grams or More. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count followed by 5 years of probation. The first three years of prison are to be served as a minimum/mandatory.

He was also sentenced to 5 years in prison on each of two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was given credit time served for one count of Possession of Paraphernalia. His sentences are to be served concurrently.

Frankenberger must also pay a $50,000 fine for the trafficking charge as well as fines toward drug trust funds for each drug charge. His driver’s license was also revoked for 6 months.

The crimes happened in 2019 after a car was reported stolen. Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spotted the car at a hotel and saw the defendant exiting the vehicle. Deputies did a pat-down of the defendant and found a loaded weapon in his waistband.

The defendant was also carrying two black bags and inside deputies found methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and two scales. Assistant State Attorney Caitlin Sorenson prosecuted the case.

