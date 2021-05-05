Officer-involved shooting closes portion of Fowler Street in Fort Myers; suspect shot

An officer-involved shooting has shut down a portion of Fowler street Wednesday morning.

The Fort Myers Police Department has closed southbound Fowler Street between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Second Street.

A law enforcement official confirmed to WINK News there was an officer-involved shooting around 10 a.m. A suspect was shot and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

The suspect’s car crashed through a fence and landed in a retention pond.

A woman who works at the Butterfly Estates said she saw a cop get out of his car and start to run, drawing his weapon.

“He said get down and hold your hand up, don’t move and then I thought it would be over but then there was a shooting and I heard a pop pop pop,” the woman said. “And that’s when we all just ran upstairs because we work in a glass house.”

Businesses in the area went on temporary lockdown but have since reopened, according to employees.

Traffic off the Edison Bridge south will be diverted east onto First Street.

No further details have been released.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know