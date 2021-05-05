Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; May 5

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

William David (DOB 6/5/75) – wanted in Lee County for DUI, 5 counts of DUI with property damage., 3 counts of leaving the scene of a crash, and driving while license suspended or revoked (third or more).

David has been booked eight times previously for battery, DUI and domestic violence.

This latest warrant stems from an incident where he was drunk behind the wheel not too far from his house. While driving in the neighborhood, David plowed down a string of mailboxes, yet kept on driving.

When police were called to the scene, they found David appearing under the influence, and asked him to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which he failed.

As it turns out, not only should David not have been driving while impaired, but he also had a driver license that had been suspended several times over. He was arrested that night, but was later allowed to post bond.

Last week, a judge reconsidered David’s release and issued a new warrant recalling him back to a jail cell. Davis is 5’11”, 190 pounds and was last known to be living in Southwest Cape Coral.

Mari Grondin (DOB 9/2/85) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for grand theft, uttering forged bills and petit theft. Detectives say that Grondin pilfered a checkbook from a local business and wrote a $1,200 check payable to herself, using identification cards that she had also stolen from someone who bears some resemblance to her.

When detectives were able to track the check back to Grondin, they found her in possession of a small collection of credit cards, Social Security cards and driver licenses that all belonged to other people… in addition to cocaine which she also had stashed.

Right now, she has four active felony warrants for her arrest, all of which call for no bond. She has 11 previous bookings on multiple counts of theft and drugs, as well as fraud and DUI. She is 5’6”, 220 pounds and was supposed to remain on state probation until December 2025, but with this latest violation, there’s a good chance that term will be extended. She has several tattoos, including a lizard on her right calf, tribal art on her neck and the sun on her left ankle. She was last known to be living in Cape Coral.

Raymond Gwaltney (DOB 1/5/82) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for the possession of meth. This charge stems from an incident where someone called in a suspicious person hanging around a known drug house in North Fort Myers.

When deputies arrived, they ran into Gwaltney who said he was there to talk to a friend. As it turns out, he was in possession of a baggie of meth, which landed him in jail for seven months.

Because of his extensive criminal past, that charge also landed him in prison for a year.

He’s barely been out for six months and is already in violation of his probation – something he’s done many, many times before. In total, he’s been booked 25 times before in Lee County and three times in Charlotte County for battery/domestic violence, DUI, theft, as well as multiple counts of the possession/sale and delivery of narcotics.

He has a tattoo of a lion on his right leg, a clown on his left arm and the grim reaper on his right arm. He is 6’2”, 200 pounds and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

