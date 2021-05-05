Man arrested in connection to murder of woman at Clewiston festival

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Larance De’Angelo Humphrey of Tallahassee after he turned himself in Wednesday in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Evereonna Sankey at the Brown Sugar Festival in Clewiston May 1.

According to HCSO, investigators received information that Humphrey was attempting to tamper with evidence that might have led to the shooter in this case.

Tuesday, investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Humphrey; however, they were unable to locate him that same day.

Wednesday, Humphrey turned himself in to the sheriff’s office in response to the warrant.

Humphrey faces charges for accessory after the fact to first-degree homicide and tampering with physical evidence.

Humphrey remains in Hendry County Jail without bond.

“Our Investigators are receiving leads on a daily basis that are proving helpful in this investigation,” said Sheriff Whidden in the HCSO release. “We are encouraging anyone who may have been present during the time of the shooting to please share your videos and/or pictures through the link provided on our Facebook page.”

A suspect arrest has not been made for the person who shot and killed Sankey. Humphrey is not accused of killing the 20-year-old at this time.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on the HCSO Facebook page asking people to share its post to submit any related photos or videos from the shooting. The post has a link to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office – FL Evidence Submission Portal for submissions.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know