Lost earring leads to kind gestures in Cape Coral

An earring did more than add to a woman’s wardrobe; it also helped bring a community together.

Judy Dornback of Cape Coral got the earrings 40 years ago from her husband for her birthday.

“They were given to me by my husband 40 years ago,” she said. “It was just a very special day that day and we were together quite a while before we finally got married.”

She said one day, she took off her face mask while in a Lowe’s parking lot and the earring went flying off.

“I adjusted my mask and the earring flew off. I was looking and looking on the ground for that earring and then some wonderful people came up.”

One of those people was Christine Blasses. She rushed over to help.

“After searching probably 45 minutes, we still couldn’t find her earring, so I went inside and proceeded my shopping and kept looking for the earring but still couldn’t find anything,” Blasses said.

She took to Facebook, and the post got the attention of Bob Lanzieri, owner of John Michaels Diamond & Jewelry Studio. He knew just how to put a smile on Dornback’s face: with a pair of nearly identical earrings.

“She felt the loss of something and I don’t like to see people in pain,” Lanzieri said.

“They made my day,” an emotional Dornback said. “I mean, the world has gotten so crazy, and to have people reach out like that and help and they did it out of the kindness of their heart.”

Not only does she have a new pair of earrings, she has some new treasured friends, too.

Dornback said she doesn’t plan to wear the earrings. Instead, she’s going to give them to her granddaughters so they have something to wear on their wedding days. As for her original earring, it has yet to turn up but everyone vows to keep looking.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Jackie Winchester

