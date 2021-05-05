Longtime leader of St. Matthew’s House retires

A longtime CEO who served the community for decades is retiring after 17 years.

The St. Matthew’s House board of directors announced Vann Ellison’s retirement last week. For years, he worked with other nonprofits to help people all over Southwest Florida, from the homeless to the hungry to those suffering from addiction.

Those who worked with him recalled his legacy of giving.

“He’s very pastoral. He really cares for the people that we care for as an organization,” said Peter Johnson, vice president of development at St. Matthew’s House.

“From time to time, he would get victims in his shelter, refer them over to us. We would end up getting women in our shelter who were homeless that needed to be referred to Vann’s program over at St. Matthew’s House,” said Linda Oberhaus, CEO at the Shelter for Abused Women and Children.

“Vann saw a need in the community and he stepped up and made sure that St. Matt’s House provided a solution,” said Richard LeBer, president and CEO of the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Ellison helped start Justin’s Place, a year-long addiction recovery program.

“The Justin’s Place graduates have been an immeasurable value to our community and specifically to our treatment court programs, because those have been men and women who support our newcomers as they try to get a toe hold in recovery,” said Collier County Judge Janeice Martin.

While the man in charge may be stepping down, those who know him best know his life of service is far from over.

“Vann is not going to stop having an impact and St. Matthew’s House is not going to stop having an impact,” Martin said.

Ellison did not return our phone calls and text messages for an interview.

St. Matthew’s House said there is a nationwide search to find a new CEO.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Jackie Winchester

