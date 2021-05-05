Complete roadblock SR-29 at Oil Well Rd due to deadly crash in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash on State Road 29 in Collier County Wednesday.

According to FHP, state troopers are at the scene on SR-29 at Oil Well Road, where one person was killed in the crash involving a truck and a vehicle.

All lanes of SR-29 are blocked just north of Oil Well Rd. due to the crash.

Drivers are advised the area.

State troopers also report there is a fire in the area and caution anyone nearby. There are no further details about source or location of the fire.

Writer: WINK News

