Broadway can reopen at 100% capacity in Sept., NY gov says

Broadway will welcome audiences back this fall. Theaters can reopen at 100% capacity starting on Sept. 14, and tickets will go on sale Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes more than a year after Broadway went dark on March 12, 2020, a day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

“Broadway is a major part of our state’s identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again,” Cuomo tweeted Wednesday.

Broadway shows and the millions of ticket buyers and tourists they attract help employ nearly 97,000 people and deliver an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion, according to the Broadway League.

“We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway’s return on the city and state’s economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a news release.

Martin said the trade association remains “cautiously optimistic” about Broadway’s ability to resume performances in the fall “and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again.”

A total of 31 productions were running when Broadway closed its doors last year and eight others were preparing to open, according to the Broadway League. Dates for returning and new shows will be announced in coming weeks, and people can visit Broadway.org for updates on show times and performance information.

Author: CBS Staff

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know