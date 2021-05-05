Bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Charlotte County

A 77-year-old Punta Gorda woman riding her bike was killed in Charlotte County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sweet Gum Drive and Balsam Boulevard at around 6:15 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling south on Sweet Gum Drive, in front of a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old Punta Gorda man.

The driver of the vehicle failed to see the woman and collided with her, FHP said.

The woman was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol does not release the names of people involved in a crash, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

