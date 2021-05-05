Another day of blazing heat

Happy Wednesday, SW Florida!

We have another day of sizzling heat on tap as temperatures soar into the 90s, with some spots inland approaching the century mark! When you factor in that humidity though, it will feel like the 100s for everyone!

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun & clouds, with potentially a shower or storm inland this afternoon.

Looking ahead, a cold front will approach the area tomorrow. Ahead of it, we’ll see a better chance for showers & storms.

Behind it, drier air will usher into the area just in time for your Mother’s Day Weekend!

Reporter: Dylan Federico



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know