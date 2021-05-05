All Florida Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies doing walk-in vaccinations

All 383 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Florida are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments as supply allows, according to a press release, in addition to scheduled appointments.

Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested. Appointments can be made online via the Walmart or Sam’s Club websites. Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

You are not required to be a Sam’s Club member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know