Teenager injured after Lehigh Acres hit-and-run

A teenage pedestrian was injured in a Lehigh Acres hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An unknown vehicle was traveling south on Sunshine Boulevard around 5:27 a.m., the same time a 16-year-old boy from Lehigh Acres was walking south on Sunshine

Boulevard, on the narrow paved shoulder of the road.

Some part of the vehicle’s right side struck the boy’s left arm, after which the vehicle continued traveling south without stopping. The teenager was transported to Lehigh Regional Hospital by a family member.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, you can contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 344-1730 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

